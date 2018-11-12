Gold mark for Jerry Clay Academy embracing the arts

A school has been awarded an Artsmark gold award for embracing the arts across its curriculum.

Jerry Clay Academy in Wrenthorpe received the accolade for its efforts, including holding a creative arts week and including art into the different subjects and employed a specialist art teacher.

Tracy Swinburne, headteacher at the Jerry Clay Lane school said: “The whole of the Jerry Clay Academy is absolutely delighted.

“A broad and balanced curriculum, rich in culture and the arts is essential for our children.”