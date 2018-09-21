Number of Wakefield children still in nappies as they start primary school

Some children in Wakefield are still in nappies by the time they reach primary school age, it’s been revealed.

A meeting of head teachers, governors and education officials heard that six reception pupils were known to be wearing nappies at one school.

Similar issues were reported in Gloucestershire earlier this year, where a community nurse said some parents “couldn’t be bothered” to toilet train their children.

Speaking at Wakefield Schools Forum, the council’s head of school strategy and performance, Sue Lowndes said: “I remember a conversation I had with a head teacher, and they said it was the first time they could remember having six children in reception still in nappies.

“They weren’t just about to come out of nappies – they were nowhere near.”

Ms Lowndes said it was important to “think about what we need to do to support schools” where such children attended.

She added: “We need to enable these children to be ready to learn, which is what it’s all about.”