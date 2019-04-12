Ofsted celebrations for school and staff who work ‘tirelessly’ for pupils’ education

Staff and pupils at a Pontefract school are celebrating after an Ofsted inspection saw them receive a ‘good’ rating.

Inspectors spent two days at Halfpenny Lane Junior and Infants School observing lessons, talking with staff and students and seeking the viewpoints of parents.

The school, which is a part of the Pontefract Academies Trust family of schools, has just over 450 pupils and inspectors found a “culture where all pupils can thrive”.

Headteacher James Parkinson said the Ofsted report reflected the “hard work and dedication” of everyone in the school community”. “The staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that the school provides the education that the pupils deserve and I couldn’t be more proud of their achievements.

“We have received great support on a daily basis from the academy trust and this has given us real momentum to achieve bigger and better things for our pupils.”

The report said leaders at Halfpenny Lane were “passionate about their school and share a united vision of securing high achievement for pupils”.

Lead inspector Jo Bentley said: “The trust knows the school well and has recently appointed leaders and governors who have brought about much needed improvements.”

The report said progress pupils make good progress in their writing and early years children get off to a flying start.

It said staff know the pupils “exceptionally well” and the progress of disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs is improving quickly.

Mr Parkinson added: “This report now gives us a springboard to improve further. We are keen to further embed our recent changes and will not rest on our laurels in securing the best education possible for pupils in our community.”