Pupils celebrate another glowing report from Ofsted

Staff and pupils at North Featherstone Junior and Infant School are celebrating another good report from the education watchdog.

Ofsted said the school maintained its “good” rating in its most recent report, following improvements in 2014 when a new headteacher was appointed and it first achieved the grade.

Headteacher Michelle Cunnington said: “The staff, governors and I are delighted that the inspector was able to recognise the many things that we are so very proud of here at North Featherstone Junior and Infant School.

“What stood out for the inspector was our ‘richly engaging, high quality education that encourages pupils to work hard and inspires a love of learning’.

“We are in touching distance of the very highest grades and it is my intention to continue to drive improvements so that our school continues to offer the best we can for the children in our care.

“My improvement plans are clear, precise and well-measured. I am keen and eager to meet the challenges ahead and will do everything in my power to continue to raise attainment and improve the progress, as will my staff. I can’t do this alone.

“I have committed and highly skilful staff and who are pull in the same direction with the same expectations.

“They display a fantastic level of hard work, dedication and commitment in order to ensure that we provide the very best possible opportunities for the children of North Featherstone Junior and Infant School.”

Pupils said that bullying was uncommon at and the school said safeguarding was a “high priority”.