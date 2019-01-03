Efit of knife-wielding robber with missing teeth who targeted elderly woman in Ossett

Police have released an efit of a man wanted in connection with two robberies in Ossett.

Wakefield District CID are investigating the robberies in the town in December in which the suspect was described as having missing and or discoloured front teeth.

The first offence took place between 4pm and 4.46pm on Whitley Spring Road on Monday, December 17 after the suspect approached the victim, a woman in her 70s, from behind as she was unloading shopping from her car.

He threatened the victim with a knife and fled after the victim handed over cash from her purse.

In the second offence, which took place between 5.20pm and 5.40pm on December 28, the suspect approached the 74-year-old victim’s Nettleton Street house after seeing here unload her car and go inside.

The suspect then knocked on the victim’s door and threatened the woman inside with a knife after she opened it.

He then demanded money and left after the victim gave him cash.

The suspect was described as being slim, tall and as having several missing or discoloured front teeth.

He was also wearing a light coloured jacket, woolly hat and a beige coloured scarf below his jawline.

Det Insp Sam Freeman of Wakefield District CID said: “Police are investigating both these incidents which we are linking and believed involved an opportunist thief who has targeted older women he has seen arriving at their homes.

“These were clearly very frightening offences for the victims and also unusual for the Ossett area.

“There is a distinctive description of the suspect and I would ask anyone who can identify this man or who may have seen him hanging around in the Whitley Spring, Nettleton Street, or Ossett town centre areas.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180649363 or to report online at www.westyorkshirepolice.police.uk/101livechat.