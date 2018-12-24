Efit of thief who tricked his way into pensioner's Hemsworth home

Police are appealing for information to identify a man pictured in an Efit as enquiries continue into a robbery in Hemsworth.

Wakefield District CID are continuing to investigate the incident in which thieves tricked their way into the house of an elderly resident on Cemetery Road, Hemsworth on Wednesday, December 19.

A man knocked at the door of the 77-year-old female victim and said he was chasing a male who had damaged his grandmother’s house.

The victim then heard a noise in her back garden and, on investigating, found her patio doors and had been damaged with a man and a younger male outside.

The elder of the two said he had caught the young man causing the damage and brought him into the property.

The first male and the youngster then distracted the victim while the second man went upstairs and stole a handbag holding a large amount of cash.

The two older men then dragged the juvenile out saying they would call the police regarding the break-in.

After they left the victim discovered that her bedroom had been searched and the bag stolen.

One of the males was described as white, 15-20-years old, 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a light coloured baseball cap.

Another was described as large and wearing a large dark coat with a large hood.

The ‘suspect’ youth was 16-17-year-old, 6ft tall and wearing all black clothing and a balaclava.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured or who has Information should contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180635461 or online via 101livechat at www.westyorkshirepolice.co.uk/101livechat

Reports can be made anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.