Eight drink-drivers arrested in Wakefield district in 24 hours

Eight drink-drivers have been stopped by police in the Wakefield district the last 24 hours as the Christmas clampdown gets into full swing.

Five males have been found to be over the limit, and three females, all of which were aged between 25 and 56.

A police spokesman said; “Some crashed their vehicles into other vehicles, some crashed into roadside furniture, some were reported to us by members of the public and others, were, thankfully stopped in a routine roadside check by officers.

“Thankfully there hasn’t been any fatalities from these incidents but all these drivers now have a criminal record and will probably be relying on public transport in the future.”