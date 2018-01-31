Eight-year-old to stage family disco to support disadvantaged children

An eight-year-old girl has organised a family disco to raise money for Save The Children charity.

Megan Errington's event will take place on Friday evening. And the youngster hopes to raise £1,000.

Her dad Ben Errington said: "She is like any other adorable girl. Last year she saw an advert on TV for Save The Children and was horrified to learn how so many children suffer and go without clean water and food. She decided completely by herself to do something about it."

Megan's disco will take place at Crigglestone WMC from 6pm until 10pm on Friday.

It includes a bake sale, family and children's games, face painting, the disco itself and a raffle.

Tickets to the event are £4 per adult and £2 for children. To purchase them, and add your name to the guestlist, contact Laura Errington on 07712 262135.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/meganconnie-errington1 to donate.