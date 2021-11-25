Elderly woman seriously injured in two-car smash

Wrangbrook Lane.

Police are appealing for information following the smash on Wrangbrook Lane at around 12.13pm on November 2.

Two cars, a grey Audi A1 and a White Volkswagen Crafter, had collided after travelling near the junction of Long Close Lane.

The passenger of the Volkswagen Crafter, a 76-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The driver of the Audi was also taken to hospital with arm injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the manner of driving for both vehicles prior to the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to get in touch, quoting reference 13210563369.