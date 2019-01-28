Email scammers target Wakefield residents in 'tax refund' fraud

People in Wakefield are being warned not to reply to fraudulent emails telling them they are due a council tax refund.

The scam urges the email recipient to give their bank details so that they can then receive the refund.

However, Wakefield Council today (Monday) warned that the correspondence is not being issued by the authority - and is advising people to not respond.

In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the local authority said: "We are aware of a scam where people are being emailed by someone claiming to be from Wakefield Council, saying they are due a council tax refund and asking for bank details.

"Wakefield Council will not ask you for these details by email. Please do not reply to these emails."

Anyone concerned about being targeted by scammers can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Statistics released over the weekend showed that £190,000 per day was lost by cyber crime victims last year as more than 13,000 people fell foul of online fraudsters.