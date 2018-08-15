Emergency services called to Ackworth Co-op amid reports of 'explosion'

Police and firefighters were called to a Co-op store in a West Yorkshire village during the early hours of this morning after reports of an explosion.

Wakefield District Control Room said earlier that it was responding to an incident at the shop in Ackworth, near Pontefract, following calls received shortly after 2.10am today.

Issuing an update on Twitter, it said: "We have received a number of calls regarding an explosion. We would like to reassure residents that there is no cause for concern and we are at scene along with our colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire Service."

The force is yet to provide a further update on the incident.

