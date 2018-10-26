Emma is standing up to cancer in cartoon

Emma Kirke has faced many battles in the her life.

A car crash left her paralysed for months and she still lives in pain. Abuse, eating disorders and then, probably her biggest battle, with cancer and the loss of one of her best friends from the disease.

But osteomyologist Emma, from Ossett, is refusing to let cancer beat her and will now star in her very own animated film as part of Cancer Research UK and Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer Campaign.

“I was approached by Cancer Research UK and asked if I would be involved in the Stand Up To Cancer Campaign this year,” says the 41-year-old, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

“I said it depends what you want me to do, but they said it was starring in my own cartoon – I thought I’d never done that before and so agreed.”

Emma’s cartoon, which can be seen as a 10 second clip on the Stand Up To Cancer website and their social media channels, sees her throw a lorry full of cancer.

In the cartoon, Emma uses her inner and outer strength to get payback on cancer.

Determined to make the most of every opportunity, Emma has launched a radio show, released a charity single and this year became the first woman to play physical disability rugby league.

“I was doing some work with Wakefield Trinity and I was asked if I’d play, I said no way.

“But they said if I did it it would show other women what they could do and so I agreed.”

“With PDRL if you wear red shorts then you should not be tackled, which is the only reason I agreed to do it.”

She has since played many games including travelling to Australia where PDRL is well established, although struggled to attract women to the sport.

See Emma’s animation at www.standuptocancer.org.uk