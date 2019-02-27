Air pollution warning for Wakefield as people urged to take extra precautions

Local health organisations are today issuing a warning of increased air pollution across the Wakefield district.

Air pollution levels are expected to peak today (Wednesday) in Wakefield, with health leaders urging local people with long-term health conditions, such as lung and heart conditions, to take extra precaution.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health at Wakefield Council said: “Air pollution has a range of effects on health.

“High levels of air pollution this week that may impact on the health of the Wakefield population - particularly vulnerable groups - for example adults and children with lung problems, adults with heart problems, and older people.



“When levels of air pollution increase it would be sensible for those who have noticed that they are affected to limit their exposure to air pollutants. This does not mean staying indoors, but reducing levels of exercise outdoors would be reasonable.



“Side effects of air pollutions include; discomfort such as sore eyes, cough or sore throat.

“We would also suggest that older people, and those with heart and lung conditions, might avoid exertion on high pollution days such as today.



“Adults and children with asthma should check that they are taking their medication as advised by their health practitioner and may notice that they need to increase their use of inhaled reliever medication.”