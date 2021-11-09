Cremations to be suspended at Wakefield Crematorium for two weeks in December

The council says essential maintenance needs to be carried out at the building.

Wakefield Council, which runs the venue, says it needs to carry out essential repairs at the building between December 2 and December 17.

The local authority says a limited number of funeral services can still take place at the venue during that time, but cremations themselves will not take place.

Families will be made aware of the arrangements if they book a ceremony at the crematorium during the period.

Glynn Humphries, the council's corporate director for communities, said: “Our priority will always be to support the district’s bereaved families.

"We are doing everything we can, working with funeral directors, to try and reduce the impact this essential maintenance will have.

"Despite these efforts, we appreciate this will affect some families and we are very sorry.

"During the two week period, we will still be able to provide a limited number of ceremonies at Wakefield, that will give families a choice as to where their loved one’s funeral service is held, although we cannot hold cremations during this time."

The council says the work, which was originally scheduled to take place next summer, has to be brought forward after a recent inspection.

It includes repairs to the brick work and relining of the building's cremator.

Mr Humphries added: "Where services cannot be held in Wakefield, families will be able to make arrangements at Pontefract Crematorium or at crematoria in neighbouring areas.

"As part of our planning for the work, we have made crematoria in nearby areas aware of the situation and very much appreciate the support they have offered to accommodate families from this district, if needed."