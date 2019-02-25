Gas restored to 200 Wakefield homes after urgent works carried out

Almost 200 homes in Wakefield have had their gas restored after a gas main was damaged last week.

Properties in the Brandy Carr Road and Batley Road area were left without any gas on Thursday evening.

Engineers worked around the clock to get customers back on gas, which was reintroduced to the network on Friday.

200 Wakefield homes without gas



Russ Kay, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked to restore gas supplies to the affected properties.

“The welfare of our customers, whilst working to safely restore gas supplies, has been our priority throughout this incident.”

A small number of properties remain off gas where engineers from NGN have been unable to gain access.

Mr Kay said, “If we haven’t been able to gain access to your property, please call our Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 and section option 3 and we’ll arrange for an engineer to come out and get you safely back on gas.”

The drop in centre at Kirkhamgate Village Hall, Brandy Carr Lane opened while works were undertaken offering heaters, hotplates and free vouchers for hot food and drink.