Pontefract beck poisoning claims being investigated by Environment Agency

A stream in Pontefract is at the centre of an environmental investigation after it was claimed that the wildlife and vegetation is slowly being poisoned.

The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed this week that they had launched an examination of Wash Dike that runs behind Bondgate and Knottingley Road in Pontefract, following a complaint.

The agency said it would not be able to disclose details at this moment because the case is still active, but said they would reveal their findings in due course.

One dog walker, who did not wish to be named, told the Express: “I thought it was effluent at first because it smelt so bad, like a sewer pipe had ruptured .

“People have been complaining about it since last summer.

“There used to be ducks nesting and fish in there and now there’s nothing, it’s grey.

“You would be lucky if anything lives in there now.

“Something is going off there and it need sorting. It’s just a crying shame.

“I walk my dogs down there and the life has been choked out of it. Everybody has been saying the same thing, that it’s been smelling like that for months.”

A £1 million flood defence scheme was built at Wash Dike in 2010 to protect homes and businesses from flooding.