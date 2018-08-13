Thunderstorms predicted to hit Wakefield as weather warnings are issued

Thunderstorms are set to bring ‘intense downpours’ to parts of Yorkshire later today.

Weather warnings have been issued and there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

The Met Office says that the occasional sun that we’re seeing so far will turn into heavy, thundery showers later today with the yellow warning in place until 10pm.

Today:

Rather cloudy at times, but with occasional warm sunny spells breaking through. Showers will develop, these turning heavy with thunder, and sometimes prolonged. Winds mainly light. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight:

Most showers will die away during the evening to leave a largely dry night with broken cloud. Some mist and fog is possible over hills. Winds will be light. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday:

Mainly dry with variable cloud and occasional mist and fog on Yorkshire Dales. Eastern and southern areas are more likely to see spells of warm sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mainly dry, bright on Wednesday, but becoming cloudier, windier with occasionally heavy rain during evening. Sunshine and showers on Thursday with brisk winds. Increasing cloud on Friday, possible rain later.