Weather round-up: What to expect in Wakefield over the next four days

The warm and sunny weather of the past few weeks was recently interrupted by heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms, but will the sun be making a reappearance anytime soon?

Although the sun is set to make a reappearance in various parts of the region this week, it will be in short sunny spells and combined with periods of cloud and rain.

Thursday:

The rain will soon clear leaving a fine morning for most. However, cloud will build later with blustering showers developing. Showers will ease by the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday, turning cloudier and windier with rain, especially on the hills. Saturday, mainly dry at first but heavy rain likely later. Rain clearing on Sunday but showers developing, lighter winds.

Into September, the UK is set to see some longer dry and settled spells at times, these perhaps becoming more dominant in the north and northwest.

Temperatures are likely to be generally warmer than average, but further into September there will an increasing chance of some chillier nights.