Weather warning for Wakefield as strong winds and heavy rain forecast

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wakefield and Yorkshire as strong winds expected.

The Met Office has said strong winds are expected from tomorrow (Tuesday) night until Friday with possible transport disruption.

Today:

Largely dry with sunny spells, although a few showers are possible, most likely across western hills during the morning, where they will be wintry. Fairly breezy, though less windy than yesterday, before winds gradually ease later in the day. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

Dry at first, but cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading in during the evening, accompanied by strong winds. Rain will continue overnight, turning heavy and persistent across western hills. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Rain and strong winds clearing southeastwards through the morning. Then largely dry with sunny spells, but showers, wintry on hills, will develop later in the afternoon as winds increase again. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Wednesday to Friday:

Very windy Wednesday with heavy showers, wintry on hills, easing later. Cloudy and windy Thursday with outbreaks of rain. Remaining windy Friday but brighter with sunny spells and some showers.

What to expect

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.