Weather warning issued for large parts of Yorkshire as Storm Helene set to batter region

Experts have issued a weather warning for large parts of Yorkshire, with strong gales set to batter the region as Storm Helene makes its way across the country.

The yellow weather warning is in place between 6pm tonight (Monday) and 8am on Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Helene will bring a spell of strong winds to western parts of the UK in particular late Monday and early Tuesday.

Storm Helene could bring with her disruption to road links and rail links, as well as other forms of transportation.

The Met Office are advising that the storm could:

- Cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

- Cause some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

- Cause some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

- There could be some short term loss of power and other services.

- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

- Some damage to trees is possible, for example large branches or trees falling in a few places.

Storm Helene is expected to move northeastwards across the British Isles later Monday and early Tuesday before clearing into the northern North Sea by early Tuesday morning.

A spell of strong winds is expected, initially mainly in the far southwest of England and across western Wales.

The strongest winds then transfer northwards to be over northern England and, perhaps, the far south of Scotland, during the early hours of Tuesday.

Winds are likely to gust into the 40s or low 50s mph quite widely across the warning area.

Meanwhile, in some Irish Sea coastal areas, most likely in Wales and northwest England, gusts to 55-65 mph are likely with possible isolated gusts in excess of 70 mph in the most exposed places.

High gusts in the 50s or low 60s mph area also possible over high ground in northern England during the early hours of Tuesday.

As well as a Yorkshire and Humber warning, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde and Wales have also been issued with warnings.