Environmental activists protesting in Wakefield say 'We all have a responsibility to take action and prevent the destruction of our planet'

Climate protesters hit Wakefield at the weekend, saying they believe everyone has a responsibility to take action.

Campaigners set up a 35ft banner over the A650, Potovens Lane, in Wakefield on Saturday which read 'Believe in climate change? Be vegan. #Cowspiracy Netflix/Online.'

A spokesman said there were three activists who took part in the Wakefield protest, which was a coordinated demonstration that took place on the same day in 50 other cities.

He said: "Many cars beeped and offered thumbs up as support. There were also negative responses of people swearing at us and shouting abuse, but they were few and far between."

The banners were provided by an organisation called Friendsnotfood.

The spokesman said: "I'm just a regular person with a 9-5 job. I'm also studying at university on weekends and try to better myself.

"I'm 30 years old and I'm married. We own our home. Most activists I know aren't the sterotypical 'jobless hippie' that people portray us as.

"I find this is a reductive defense mechanism to avoid taking responsibility.

"We all have a responsibility to take action and prevent the destruction of our planet. Everyone alive today is negatively affected by the animal agriculture industry. If you want to stop climate change, you shouldn't be funding the leading cause of it. Be vegan.

When we talk about climate change and “saving the planet”, we are actually talking about saving the human race. The planet will survive - we will die. If you care about a future for yourself and your children, act now. Take responsibility and be the change you want to see in the world."

It is understood that some of the activists involved in the event were also involved in the Extinction Rebellion protests in Leeds earlier this month.

Earlier this year, Wakefield Council announced plans to declare a climate change emergency.