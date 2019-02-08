Eurovision You Decide: XFactor singer Holly Tandy to battle it out to represent UK

X-Factor quarter-finalist Holly Tandy will be battling it out tonight to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 17-year-old Barnsley lass, who switched on Wakefield's Christmas lights, will be up against five other British acts in the BBC competition, 'Eurovision: You Decide', where the acts get the chance to perform their own rendition of a song.

The public then get to vote for who they want to see representing the UK at this year's final in Tel Aviv.

Holly, will be singing a song called “It’s Bigger Than Us”.

She said: "My version is a country pop song, which is really current and cool and similar to a Miley Cyrus/Taylor Swift vibe.”

“I’m so exited, I can’t wait to get on that stage and perform. I love the song, I love what Eurovision is about. It’s going to be great”

The hopefuls will be trying to impress three judges: presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, BBC Radio 1 DJ Mollie King and DJ and presenter Marvin Humes - and viewers at home.

The show will be on tonight (Friday, February 8) on BBC 2 at 9pm.