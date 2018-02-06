Event adds up to happy pupils and parents

Parents were invited to join their children for a maths morning at North Featherstone J&I School last week.

Children from every year got involved in a variety of activities, including solving problems using the Ancient Egyptian number system, making Egyptian pyramids, creating making the tallest tower of sugar cubes, and solving challenging problems using the nth number.

Headteacher Michelle Cunnington said: “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of such a dedicated and highly skilled team of staff.”