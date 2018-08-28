‘Everyday Hero’ Jo wins an award

A Pontefract woman has been named ‘Best Support Worker’ for her role with The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Jo Lister won the accolade in the inaugural Local Care Force ‘Everyday Heroes’ awards. Jo has worked at the Halfpenny Lane hospice for four years and has been instrumental in delivering an Outreach programme at three community venues. The groups are regularly attended by up to 30 people who meet in church halls across Castleford, Pontefract and Altofts. Jo said: “I am completely blown away to have been recognised for this award. It is a win for our entire team at Outreach, and it is lovely that the work we do is appreciated.”

She added: “We all work extremely hard to make Outreach enjoyable and to try and keep it fresh for all our patients. We are a close team and really enjoy working together. Working in healthcare is very rewarding and also challenging at times. People always think that the Hospice is a sad place when actually it is far from it, we are very lucky to be working with palliative patients and to be involved with them and their families. I love my job and am passionate about what I do.”

Jo and the team have also received praised for supporting patients with mindfulness, helping them to stay positive when they are feeling down.

The ‘Everyday Heroes’ awards recognise and reward the incredible efforts made by healthcare workers, with the winners voted for by the public across three categories for the nurses, care and support workers who had made a difference to their lives.

Leanne Silverwood, Managing Director of Local Care Force said; “It was clear to all of the judges that the work Jo does alongside her team demonstrates compassion, patience and empathy every day. She makes a world of difference to people’s lives and is a great example of why we created the Everyday Heroes Awards.”

“The most special part of these awards is that the winners have been nominated by those they are actually providing care and support for. Healthcare workers deserve to be acknowledged for the great work they do, which makes this genuine recognition and appreciation even more worthwhile and meaningful.

“Healthcare workers really are unsung heroes – they work tirelessly every single day, facilitating comfort, dignity, inclusion and safety for the people they support and care for. It is a job that while rewarding on so many levels, can also at times, be both mentally and physically draining. This is why we wanted to celebrate all the great things these professionals do, and to provide some much earned rest, relaxation and recognition for their amazing efforts.”