We've put together a handy guide to all the events, performances and activities taking place this weekend, from Friday, February 22 to Sunday, February 24.

Everything that's happening at Wakefield's Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb 2019

This year's Rhubarb Festival promises to be the best yet. With cookery demonstrations, family activities and a comedy club, there's something for everyone.

We've put together a handy guide to all the events, performances and activities taking place this weekend, from Friday, February 22 to Sunday, February 24. Some events may require tickets to be purchased in advance. Follow us on Instagram for updates across the weekend.

More than 60 chalets will be open across the Cathedral precinct, offering a whole host of artisan breads, preserves, cakes and drinks.

1. All weekend

More than 60 chalets will be open across the Cathedral precinct, offering a whole host of artisan breads, preserves, cakes and drinks.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bars, cafes and restaurants across the city will host entertainment and offer rhubarb-themed snacks and drinks to visitors. Check with your favourites to see what's on offer.

2. All weekend

Bars, cafes and restaurants across the city will host entertainment and offer rhubarb-themed snacks and drinks to visitors. Check with your favourites to see what's on offer.
Wakefield BID
other
Buy a Photo
Wakefield Cathedral kitchen will offer a series of Rhubarb- and Yorkshire-themed bakes, dreamt up by catering manager Ea Nielson.

3. All weekend

Wakefield Cathedral kitchen will offer a series of Rhubarb- and Yorkshire-themed bakes, dreamt up by catering manager Ea Nielson.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Family activities, including face painting, a vegetable critter workshop and chef hat making will be on offer throughout the festival and across the city centre.

4. All weekend

Family activities, including face painting, a vegetable critter workshop and chef hat making will be on offer throughout the festival and across the city centre.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6