Express apology - correction over homes plans for Castleford street

In an online article we recently reported proposals are being put forward to build two new homes on an area of land in Castleford.

In the article we used a Google streetmap image of land on Lower Oxford Street.

The planning application refers to a building at 208 Lower Oxford Street which could be bulldozed and a three bedroom house and a two bedroom bungalow in its place.

We have been asked to point out, and are happy to do so, that the planning application is not related in anyway to Jks barbers and salon which is also on Lower Oxford Street.

The plans have been submitted by Limbers Developments Ltd.

The Express would like to apologise for any confusion or upset this may have caused.

The planning application can be found here https://planning.wakefield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=PFEWJ8QQ0AN00&activeTab=summary