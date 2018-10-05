Extended deadline to have a say on controversial quarry expansion

Controversial plans to expand a quarry have been amended giving people more time to have their say on the issue.

Plans to extend Rudd Quarry at Altofts has led to more than 450 objections being sent to Wakefield Council’s planning department.

Braithwaite Excavations, which runs the quarry, has now revised its plans adding further information to support their case.

As a result, it means people now have until October 24 to submit comments.

The company to extend the quarry onto green belt land of Newland Lane and excavate 700,000 tonnes of fireclay and brickshale over the next 14 years.

But residents say it would encroach onto their homes, and even a local primary school

Several local councillors have even lodged their objections, including the leader of Wakefield Council, Pete Box, who says it would have a ‘serious impact’.