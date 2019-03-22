Families out in force for Upton’s new £250k play park

Families turned out in force to mark the opening of the new £250,000 park in Upton at the weekend.

Upton and North Elmsall Parish Council commissioned the park, partly paid for through reserves and a loan, to bring the School Street land back into use decades after park equipment was removed.

The land became neglected illegal off-road bikers.

The official opening was due on Saturday, but was put back to Sunday because of the inclement weather. There was a bouncy castle and free sweets for the children.