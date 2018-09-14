Family’s call for action after girl hit by car on way to school

A family have called for action after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car on the main road through Kinsley.

Katie Hill “could have been killed” when she was hit by the car on Wakefield Road on the way to her second day of high school.

Katie’s mum Kelly Busk said: “I got a phone call no mum would ever want to receive.

“Katie’s friend called me and said she had been in accident, that she had been run over.

“Before I even finished the call her dad bolted down to the road.

“When I got down there she was laid on the floor. It turned out her injuries were minor but she still had to get checked out.

“She was swollen and had bruises on elbows and legs.

“It’s nothing too serious, which I am incredibly grateful for, but she’s really shook up.”

Katie’s grandmother, Diane Haldenby, said: “She was a bit battered, had cuts and bruises, and her blazer was ruined, but if she had taken another step further forward it would have been different.

“There have been so many incidents with children on that stretch of road. It was just an unfortunate accident when Katie was hit, but children are at risk crossing that road.”

She said that installing traffic lights or speed cameras on that stretch of Wakefield Road would help keep children safe on their way to school.

There was no suggestion that the driver in this instance was speeding.

Mrs Haldenby’s son Ben Busk died in a car crash on Doncaster Road, Crofton, in July 2014 after his car hit a wall.

She said that as a result of the tragedy road safety was “very important” to her.

Neil Rodgers, service director for planning, transportation and highways at Wakefield Council, said: “We take road safety seriously in our district.

“We will investigate this incident with partners to understand the cause of the accident and will consider if any appropriate action is needed.”