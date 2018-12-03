Farmer Copley’s farm shop picks up trophy for best seller

Award-winning farm shop, Farmer Copleys, is celebrating after picking up yet another trophy.

It’s latest accolade was first prize for its thin pork sausages at the 30th annual Great Yorkshire Pork Pie, Sausage and Products Competition staged at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.

There to pick up the prize was head butcher Chris Woods, who, accompanied by his eight-year-old son, Ryan, received the Oris Shield from Keighley butcher Roy Dykes, who is the Yorkshire Butcher Council’s north-west president.

He also received the Devro Cup from Lucas’s Judith Johnston.

Chris, a lifelong butcher who has worked at Farmer Copleys, based at Ravensknowle Farm, for around seven years, said: “It’s always been a very popular sausage and one of our best sellers.”

This is not the only trophy Farmer Copley’s has won in recent times. After being shortlisted at the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2018, Farmer Copleys was announced as winners in the Best Farm Shop category at a ceremony at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground in October.

A further award was received at the Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards 2018, in which Farmer Copleys was announced as having the ‘Best Yorkshire Breakfast’ triumphing over some tough competition.

On November 7, also at the Pavilions of Harrogate, BBC Radio 2 resident foodie Nigel Barden presented head chef, Daniel Gilbert and Heather Copley, with the accolade and the right to call their breakfast, the best and he said it meant a huge amount to the producers to have a Deliciouslyorkshire accolade.