Farmer Copley’s reaps rewards of its success

A family based business from Pontefract has been named a runner-up in the northern heats of prestigious UK-wide awards.

Husband and wife team Robert and Heather Copley, who run a farm shop, a ‘Moo Cafe’, and events on a working farm as Farmer Copley’s Ltd, were runners-up for Best Rural Retail Business in the Amazon Rural Business awards.

They were among those to be honoured at a swish ceremony on October 9 in the Last Drop Village, Bolton.

Also named as runners-up, for Best Rural Manufacturing Business, were family firm Harrison Spinks Beds Ltd, based on a 300 acre West Yorkshire farm where their own sheep provide the wool for mattress filling.

Farmer Copley’s Ltd aims to be the UK’s top food destination by 2021. It currently employs 80 staff and uses old buildings with contemporary styling.

One new event in the planning is the Farmer’s Walk, where people can do farm jobs such as collecting eggs, picking crops, checking water troughs and maybe even some lambing.

Ted Newton, marketing coordinator for Farmer Copleys Ltd, said: “We are based on a working farm and are incredibly proud of our rural roots. At Farmer Copley’s, we hope to promote all that is great about Yorkshire, through supporting other rural businesses and suppliers.

“We love helping people get closer to the countryside and programmes like the Rural Business Awards help to highlight the great work of businesses all over the country that are doing just that.”

The awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in 13 categories chosen by an independent panel of judges.