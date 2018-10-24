Featherstone author Ian Clayton launches two new books

Featherstone author Ian Clayton is launching two books this month - one in Castleford and one in Pontefract.

The first is his new memoir It’s The Beer Talking: Adventures in Public Houses, which will be launched at a free event at The Junction on Carlton Street, Castleford, on Thursday October 25 at 7.30pm. There will also be music from local blues legend Andy Prowler and his friends. The book is the latest in a series of memoirs that Ian has written over the last decade, including the best selling Bringing It All Back Home and Our Billie.

The stories in this book focus on Ian’s love of public houses and the friendship he has found in them over the years. As with all his books, it is a celebration of local culture. He said: “Like my other writing, it is based on memories and emotions and characters I have known. It’s a book that takes place near home. In many ways it’s a book that takes delight in localness, the simple pleasure of where we are from, wherever that might be.”

Ian has also been working on a book with singer-songwriter Iain Matthews, who made his name with the groups Fairport Convention, Matthews Southern Comfort and Plainsong, securing a number one hit single in 1970 with his version of Joni Mitchell’s song ‘Woodstock’.

Ian has been making trips over to the singer’s home in the Netherlands to ghost write his memoir Thro’ My Eyes, which tells the story of a 50-year career of making music and traveling the world. Together they will be launching the book at Tap & Barrel, Pontefract on Sunday October 28 at 7.30pm. Ian will read stories from the book and Iain Matthews will play songs that the stories have inspired. Tickets priced £10 can be bought at www.thecatclub.co.uk

Both books are published by Pontefract publisher Route.