Featherstone Rovers’ bid to tackle men’s weight issues

Featherstone Rovers Foundation representatives were joined by a pit pony mascot and three first team stars, in celebration of their becoming a fundraising cause with the Co-op in Ackworth.

Team stars Ase Boas, Watson Boas and Thompson Teteh spent a morning chatting to customers about the men’s weight management project they are to be involved with.

The Rovers Foundation is the charitable arm of the professional Rugby League club Featherstone Rovers RLFC, and is fundraising to help finance the project, that will run from the stadium.

People involved will be able to access it’s top class gymnasium facilities, to help local men become more active and learn about healthy choices in order to lose weight.

The local cause fund is supported by the Co-op membership scheme. One per cent of members’ spend goes to the chosen local cause.

To raise the most funds for the project, the Foundation are asking Ackworth Co-op members to check their emails and make sure they have selected ‘Featherstone Rovers Foundation, Men’s Health Project’ as their local cause.

To kick start the ‘Local Cause’ fundraising campaign, Amy Hardman, head of Community Development said: “We are delighted to be chosen as one of the local causes by Co-op Ackworth. Lee and Glenn have been absolutely fantastic welcoming us into store and have been very supportive of the project. We have some exciting plans to promote the cause which will be held in store at Ackworth so keep an eye on our social media for more details”.

To find out more about the Foundation visit www.featherstoneroversfoundaton.org