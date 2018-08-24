Ferrybridge Power Station to be demolished two years after closure

The end is in sight for the towers, bridges and pipelines of Ferrybridge Power Station more than two years after it was closed.

The firm that owns Ferrybridge has now applied for formal permission from Wakefield Council to demolish the power station, which has been a fixture of the Knottingley landscape since the early 1960s.

Plans to demolish the site were first unveiled in summer last year with a view to work beginning in April this year.

At that time, following the closure of the power station in March 2016, it was expected that demolition would take three years and be completed by the end of 2021.

In January SEE Energy, the owner of the station, was drawing up plans for a new gas power station on the site, which would be known as Ferrybridge D.

The firm said public consultation on the plans would take place later this year and, if approved, the plant could be open by 2024.