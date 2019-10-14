Four of Ferrybridge Power Station's cooling towers were demolished yesterday morning in a spectacular event.

Ferrybridge Power Station: Your photos show the demolition of four cooling towers at West Yorkshire landmark

These photos, submitted by members of the public, show the demolition. For videos, pictures and updates from across the day, click here. Think your photos are better? Send them on Facebook or email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk for a chance to be featured in our coverage.

Cerys enjoys a last view of the towers before they are reduced to rubble.

1. One last look

Nathan Langley
This photo from George Howe captures the towers collapsing in on themselves.

2. The moment of implosion

George Howe
Stood on the River Aire, Kelly Charlesworth snapped this shot of the towers beginning to fold.

3. Changing skyling

Kelly Charlesworth
Donna Coope joined the crowds for a clear view of the demolition.

4. Falling down

Donna Coope
