Find an open pharmacy in Wakefield this bank holiday

Doctors have reminded patients that there are a range of pharmacies open in Wakefield over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In Wakefield the chemist at Asda on Asdale Road, will be open 9am to 6pm. Asda on Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, will be open 9am-6pm.

Boots on Upper Kirkgate in Wakefield will be open 9.30am to 4:30pm.

Boots at Beastfair, Pontefract, will be open 10am-4pm. Exel Chemist, on High Street, Normanton, will be open 9am-3pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, at Trinity Walk, Wakefield, will be open 9am-6pm. Tesco Pharmacy on Market Street, Hemsworth, will be open 9am-6pm.

Dr Phillip Earnshaw, chairman of NHS Wakefield CCG, said: “Being a Bank Holiday PRO simply means ensuring you are prepared so you can enjoy the long-weekend.”