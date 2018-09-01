Fine dining as restaurant week arrives

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is here, and with it a whole host of tasty offers. Here’s some ideas to get you through the weekend.

If you find yourself feeling a bit peckish this weekend, pop on down to Robatary.

With influences from Peru to San Francisco paired with a Japanese cooking style, the restaurant, located at 25-27 Northgate, describes itself as “a collaboration of cuisines, combining Yorkshire’s best bits with influences from the Pacific plate.”

In honour of restaurant week, the eatery is offering a variety of lunchtime options for just £5. The Yaki Soba features, stir fried noodles and shredded chicken in a light soy sauce, with pickled ginger and cucumber to top it off, and is also available in a vegetarian variety.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, try the classic New Orleans Gumbo, a gluten free meal loaded with chicken, prawns and chorizo, or a chicken flatbread with salad and yoghurt dressing, accompanied with a side of fries and coleslaw.

Lunchtime deals run until 5pm each day.

Fancy a more substantial meal? Robatary is also offering a set evening menu for just £15 per person.

Choose a small plate starter, large plate main and dessert to round out your meal.

Starters include “burnt ends” pork with soy and sweet chilli sauce, loaded fries, vegetarian gyoza and chicken tempura, while main meal options feature Malaysian coconut curry, the famous Robatary burger with rough cut cheese, mac and cheese and grilled cauliflower steak.

To finish off your meal, choose from an assortment of ice creams, including a mouthwatering liquorice ice cream topped with chocolate brownie.

To see the full restaurant week menu, click here.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.