Fire at family home in Castleford

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a family home last night after towels caught fire.

Three children and two adults suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital after the fire at Sheldrake Road, Castleford, just before midnight.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the fire was already out when crews from Castleford and Normanton arrived.

A fire service spokesperson added: "Two adults and three children suffered from the effects of smoke, were treated by paramedics on scene and then taken to hospital for precautionary check ups.

"Two smoke detectors were fitted and both sounded at the time of the incident."