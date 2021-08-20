Fire breaks out at glass plant in Knottingley
A fire has broken out at a glass manufacturing plant in Knottingley.
Four engines were called to the plant on Headlands Lane shortly after 1pm.
This was reported as a fire involving machinery which was out on arrival of firefighters, however there has been some spread to the roof space, which was put out by 2.30pm
There are no reports of any injuries.
Fire engines in attendance were from Pontefract, Castleford, Garforth and Normanton.