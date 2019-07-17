Fire crews race to Pontefract kitchen fire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Pontefract this afternoon. Crews attended the fire on Holmfield Lane today at around 12.06pm Crews attended the fire on Holmfield Lane at around12.06pm today. (Google Maps) They said a fire affected the kitchen of the house, which was extingished and a ventilation fan was used to help eradicate the smoke. MasterChef contestant to cook up afternoon tea for Wakefield Hospice Security fears over Facebook aging app that can allegedly access ALL of your photos