Fire crews race to Pontefract kitchen fire

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Pontefract this afternoon.

Crews attended the fire on Holmfield Lane today at around 12.06pm

Crews attended the fire on Holmfield Lane at around12.06pm today. (Google Maps)

They said a fire affected the kitchen of the house, which was extingished and a ventilation fan was used to help eradicate the smoke.