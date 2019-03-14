Fire crews still investigating huge M1 lorry fire at Lofthouse that took four hours to put out

Firefighters are still investigating what caused a huge lorry fire on the M1 motorway at Lofthouse that took almost FOUR hours to extinguish.

West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to the lorry blaze at junction 42 of the M1 on the southbound carriageway just after 4pm on Wednesday.

Crews left the scene at just before 8pm after battling the large fire, which caused thick black smoke to billow into the air.

The dense smoke could be seen from all over the city and forced the closure of the M1 heading away from Leeds overnight while Highways England repaired the road's service, which was damaged by the fire.

The road fully reopened again in the early hours of this morning.

A witness to the large blaze told how he heard 'four huge explosions' as the car he was travelling in approached the scene.

Four fire crews attended the fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

"We were called to the scene at 16.06. All crews had left the scene at 19.58."

The Ambulance Service has been asked for an update on the condition of the lorry driver.