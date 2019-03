Firefighters were called to a blaze in Castleford town centre last night.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called at 9pm on Monday, March 18 to Carlton Street.

The crew, from Castleford station, were on site for nine minutes.

A spokesman for Carlton Lanes shopping centre said the fire had not taken place on their land, and they were not aware of any damage to nearby properties.