Firefighters found 25 tyres burning after flames spotted from M62 flyover near Knottingley

Firefighters found a pile of around 25 tyres burning in the open in Knottingley last night after flames were spotted from an M62 flyover.

Crews from Selby fire station were sent to the scene in Womersley Road following reports of a fire sighted in the open at around 10.40pm.

They used a hose reel jet to put out the fire, which was said to have involved around 25 tyres.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

He said crews from Castleford fire station had also attended the incident.

