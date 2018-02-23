Firefighters will wash your cars for charity

Firefighters from Castleford Station will be on a mission to make as many cars as they can squeaky clean, during a charity event.

The team will host a car wash to raise money for the Fire Fighters charity, which is marking its 75th anniversary this year.

The charity supports current and former fire and rescue service personnel.

The car wash will take place at the fire station on Beancroft Road, Castleford on March 3, from 10am until 4pm. People can drop in to have their cars washed for a donation.