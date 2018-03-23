Firm’s apprenticeship scheme is praised by education inspectors

Education inspectors have praised an apprenticeship programme for its high quality training.

Ofsted judged the scheme at Superdrug Stores PLC on Stadium Way in South Elmsall (pictured courtesy of Google) to be ‘good’ when it visited last month.

Inspectors said leaders promote a “culture of high aspirations” for career development and provided a “stimulating and challenging environment” for young people to develop skills.

They said: “Apprentices develop good skills in communication, product sales and team leadership that store managers value.

“They make good progress on their programme - a very high proportion go on to secure employment within Superdrug Stores PLC and approximately a third of apprentices gain promotion within the company.”

They said leaders ensured the programmes met the business needs of the company as well as national skills priorities.

Their report read: “Apprentices develop good business skills and behaviours such as reliability, pride, integrity and punctuality.”

Since the provider’s previous inspection in 2013, a new school-leaver programme has been introduced including a period of work experience before apprentices commit to their training.

The report said: “Achievement rates for 16 to 18-year-old apprentices, who account for approximately three quarters of all apprentices, are now high.”