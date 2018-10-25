First images of The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture revealed

Work by the shortlisted artists in the running for the biennial £30,000 art prize have been revealed.

The Hepworth Wakefield announced the five artists in the running for the award, which recognises a British or UK-based artist, who has made a significant contribution to contemporary sculpture earlier this year.

Now, their work can finally be seen.

The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture opens tomorrow, October 26, at The Hepworth Wakefield.

The work of five shortlisted artists – Michael Dean, Mona Hatoum, Phillip Lai, Magali Reus and Cerith Wyn Evans – is on display until January 20 2019.