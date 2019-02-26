First look at plans for Wakefield Magistrates' Court conversion

This is what 18th century Wakefield Magistrates' Court could look like if plans are approved.

A planning application submitted to Wakefield Council would mean the Grade-II listed former court house would become 14 flats and office space if permission is granted.

Inside Wakefield Magistrates' Court

The building was last used as a court in September 2016 and has been empty since.

Under the plans the 1970s frontage on King Street would be converted into a "glazed curtain walling system and stone cladding".

The historical cell block layout, including cell doors, would be retained under the plans.

Meanwhile a £1 million project is underway to repair the structural damage at the former Wakefield Crown Court.

Michael Sunderland said: "DMS Architecture are delighted to be working with Tri-Core Developments and Core Build to bring this vacant historic building in Wakefield City Centre back into a viable long-term use.

"The proposed conversion will create a variety of attractive bespoke apartments (including storage spaces within the former cells) that value and utilise the important heritage features of the building.

"The new office floorspace will create activity along King Street and incorporates replacement of the 1970s infill elevation with a modern, fully-glazed active frontage with stone surrounds - respecting the historic buildings that date back to the 18th century."