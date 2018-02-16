First look inside district’s new £5m leisure centre

The new Minsthorpe Leisure Centre will officially open next month.

And The Express can reveal a sneak peek inside the £5m facility on Ash Grove in South Elmsall.

Construction of the centre is now complete. And the contractor Willmott Dixon has handed over the keys to Wakefield Council, who will get the final details in place before its official opening at 3pm on March 15.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The new facility looks fantastic and is the high quality and modern leisure centre that our residents need and deserve.

“The construction project has gone very well and the contractor has had a positive impact on the local community, bringing jobs and investment to this area.

“Work on the interior of the facility is now underway and I am delighted that in a just few weeks we can welcome our first customers to Minsthorpe Leisure.”

The old Minsthorpe Pool shut five years ago in 2013 after an inspection revealed it needed major repairs and maintenance work. Its closure sparked a campaign from Minsthorpe Pool Action Group for a new facility on the site of the old one.

A spokesman said: “MPAG are extremely excited that we are on the verge of getting a new swimming pool in the area after a long five years since the original facility closed.”