Fish tank and ukulele among bizarre items left at Wakefield Travelodge

They may not be items on many people's overnight stay list.

But a ukulele, fish tank and Nespresso machine were brought along to hotels in the district by overnight guests in the last 12 months.

The items, along with a confidential letter and children's dressing up box, were among some of the more unusual objects left behind in Travelodges in Wakefield in the past year.

The UK budget hotel brand this week revealed a list of things at Travelodge Lost and Found offices across the country.

Other bizarre items left at hotels included a canoe and a bath full of potatoes.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

And one female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

Elsewhere, the hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock after a 27ft ‘Starchaser’ space rocket was found at the hotel.

And one superstitious business man had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare and lucky Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000, as he said he could not sign any paper work without it..

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind.

"This year’s inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.

“Also as more business customers are staying with us than ever before, we have had some precious items being left behind such as a 50-year-old teddy bear called Rupert belonging to a high flying executive, a movie script, a rare Mont Blanc pen, share certificates worth £500k and a 24-ct lucky laughing Buddha necklace.

"The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast & furious that time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”