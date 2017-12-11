Five killed after car hit tree in Leeds: Inquests have opened this morning

INQUESTS into the deaths of five people including three children who lost their lives when a car ploughed into a tree in Leeds have been opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.

Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, his brother, Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, Darnell Harte, 15, Robert 'Robbie' Meerun, 24, and Anthoney Armour, also 24, all died after the crash involving a Renault Clio in Stonegate Road in Meanwood, Leeds at 9.45pm on Saturday November 25.

Darnell Harte

Senior Coroner David Hinchliff said provisional reports from post mortems revealed multiple injuries as the cause of death for all five.

The five inquests were opened and adjourned at a 20 minute hearing this morning. (Mon Dec 11)

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with causing all five deaths by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday. (Dec 13)

Robert Meerun